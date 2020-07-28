Emmys 2020: Full List of Nominations

Courtesy of the Television Academy

RELATED STORIES Emmy Nominations 2020 Live Stream: Watch Announcements and Weigh In

Emmy Nominations 2020 Live Stream: Watch Announcements and Weigh In Daytime Emmys: The Bay The Series Leads Digital Drama Winners

Nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are being announced on Tuesday morning— and of course virtually — by Leslie Jones (SNL), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Josh Gad (Frozen) and Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason).

This year’s ceremony, in whatever socially distant form it takes, will air Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC, hosted for a third time by late-night TV vet Jimmy Kimmel.

TVLine is listing the nominees below, once made available. Your job, as extremely opinionated watchers of TV, is to inundate the Comments section with gushes of glee or eruptions of indignation.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

To come….

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

To come….

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

To come….

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

To come….

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

To come….

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

To come….

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

To come….

OUTSTANDING COMEDY

To come….

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

To come….

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

To come….

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

To come….

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

To come….

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

To come….

LIMITED SERIES

To come….

MADE-FOR-TELEVISION MOVIE

To come….

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

To come….

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

To come….

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

To come….

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

To come….

REALITY SHOW HOST

To come….

REALITY SHOW COMPETITION

To come….

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

To come….

VARIETY TALK SERIES

To come….

The 2020 Emmys will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, airing on ABC.