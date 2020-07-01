Guess the gods can’t have been too mad about that dropped math book: Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix.

The streaming video service announced the news Wednesday via a video starring Maitrei Ramakrishnan and her newly cut bangs, as well as other members of the cast. (Press PLAY below to watch.)

❗️❗️ MAITREYI GOT BANGS ❗️❗️ oh yeah, and Never Have I Ever got a season 2 🙃 pic.twitter.com/sHJhjQMmXb — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) July 1, 2020

The half-hour comedy from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher (The Mindy Project) follows Devi, an Indian-American teenager dealing with her grief after the unexpected death of her father. Newcomer Ramakrishnan plays Devi; Jagannathan (The Night Of) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) play her parents. The cast also includes Lee Rodriguez, Jaren Lewison, Ramona Young (D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow), Richa Moorjani and Darren Barnet.

Kaling recently told TVLine that both she and Fisher drew from their own experiences when crafting Devi’s story.

“We both lost parents, and we were like, ‘It would be so great to — in a show that’s a comedy show — be able to deal with a character who is unable to handle her grief,” she said. “Especially in a lot of Asian communities and minority communities, dealing with grief, or mental health, there’s still such a stigma attached to it.”

Season 1 of Never Have I Ever premiered on April 20.