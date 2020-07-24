The Flash, Riverdale and More Shows Eye Late August Return to Production

RELATED STORIES The CW Delays New Season Until 2021: Superman & Lois to Follow Flash, Walker Fills Winchester Void, Supergirl Delayed

The Flash may be back running in front of the camera soon: The CW’s superhero hit is among a number of Vancouver-based shows planning a return to production in late August, according to our sister site Deadline.

Warner Bros. TV is reportedly eyeing a start date between Aug. 20 and 27 for its shows that shoot in Vancouver, including The Flash, Riverdale and upcoming series Superman & Lois. That date marks when cast members would begin arriving in Vancouver before undergoing a mandatory two-week quarantine. Only after that quarantine period would cast members be able to start filming.

For comparison: Last year, The Flash, Riverdale and others launched production in late June/early July. That delay, though, might be slightly offset by the fact that any episodes that weren’t ready to air this past spring are either already filmed (but weren’t able to go through post-production in time) or are at least written. So those shows won’t be starting entirely from scratch once production ramps back up.

Virtually all TV production has been shut down for months due to the global coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed nearly 150,000 lives in the United States alone. Both The Flash and Riverdale had to end their seasons early, with the planned final episodes still unfinished, and The CW has adjusted its 2020-21 primetime schedule accordingly, with those two shows and Superman & Lois not set to premiere until January.

Supernatural, another Warner Bros. TV production that films in Vancouver, is expected to film its final episodes in August, per Deadline, with actors already beginning to arrive there. Supernatural will air its final seven episodes this fall on The CW, clearing the way for star Jared Padalecki’s new Walker, Texas Ranger reboot Walker to debut in January.