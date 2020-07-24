Marvel's Helstrom Kids Visit 'Mommie Dearest' in Hulu Horror Series Teaser — Plus, Get October Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Nicole Kidman Hulu Series Nine Perfect Strangers Adds Hunters' Tiffany Boone

The Helstrom family exhibits very “unnatural behavior” (as Vatican agent Gabriella Rosetti puts it) in the first teaser for Hulu‘s upcoming series based on the Marvel comic books.

A co-production between Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, Helstrom follows Daimon and Ana Helstrom (played by The Royals‘ Tom Austen and Fear TWD‘s Sydney Lemmon), the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. When the siblings are not playing mind (and other) games with their institutionalized mother, Victoria (Manifest‘s Elizabeth Marvel), they share their own complicated dynamic as they “track down the worst of humanity” — utilizing their distinct attitudes and skills.

In Hulu’s adaptation, which premieres all 10 episodes on Friday, Oct. 16 (and released a Comic-Con @ Home panel on Friday afternoon), Daimon is a professor of ethics who moonlights as an exorcist, someone who has no illusions about saving a world he has no patience for. In his battle against a hidden world, he is determined to root out demons as they arise, and will not stop until they’re vanquished.

Ana, in turn, runs a successful auction house and suffers no fools, but her true interest lies in hunting down those who hurt others. Traumatized by her father as a child, she is driven to rid the world of those like him, even as she secretly worries her father will return.

Ariana Guerra (Raising Dion), Robert Wisdom (Ballers), June Carryl (Mindhunter) and Alain Uy (True Detective) round out the cast as the aforementioned Gabriella, “Caretaker,” Dr. Louise Hastings (aka Victoria’s shrink), and Ana’s business associate Chris Yen.

Helstrom was first announced in May 2019, along with Hulu’s planned Marvel’s Ghost Rider series in which Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Gabriel Luna would again play Robbie Reyes. Ghost Rider, however, got snuffed in September.

