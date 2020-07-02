Fallout Video Game Adaptation in Motion at Amazon, From Westworld EPs

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are going (post-) nuclear.

The Westworld executive producers are developing a TV series based on the popular video game Fallout, per The Hollywood Reporter. The role-playing game takes place in the 22nd century, in the aftermath of a planet-wide nuclear war; inhabitants of underground “vaults” must venture into a radioactive wasteland in order to procure items that will help save themselves and their neighbors. Fallout was released in 1997.

The potential series has a series commitment penalty, which would allow it to skip production on a pilot and get a straight-to-series order if the streaming service likes the script. Joy and Nolan also have Peripheral, based on the William Gibson novel, in the works at Amazon. They continue to serve as showrunners on HBO’s Westworld, which in April was renewed for a fourth season.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” Nolan and Joy said via statement. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”