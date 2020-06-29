Debris, Alien Spaceship Drama From Fringe EP, Ordered to Series at NBC

RELATED STORIES Pilot Season 2020: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows

One man’s Debris is NBC’s treasure, now that the network has given a series order to the alien spacecraft drama from Fringe‘s J.H. Wyman.

Executive-produced by Wyman and Jason Hoffs (Edge of Tomorrow), Debris follows two agents from two different continents (and sporting two different mindsets) who must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft begins having mysterious effects on humankind.

Kingdom‘s Jonathan Tucker and The Magicians‘ Riann Steele play the two agents, who respectively work for the CIA and MI6, while Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon) co-stars as a CIA operative/the handler for Tucker’s character.

Debris actually delivered its pilot ahead of the pandemic-related shutdown and thus had a leg up on other NBC pilots when it came to consideration. Meanwhile, the Da Vinci Code prequel Langdon (starring Succession‘s Ashley Zukerman as the hero of the Dan Brown novels), Ordinary Joe (Zoo’s James Wolk lives three Sliding Doors lives), Night School (starring Shameless‘ Shanola Hampton and based on the 2018 movie), Grand Crew (fka untitled Phil Augusta Jackson/Dan Goor comedy about “black people, dating and wine”) and American Auto (set at the HQ of an auto company in Detroit) are all in line to shoot their pilots once it is deemed safe-ish to do so.

NBC pilots being “rolled over” to the next development cycle include At That Age (an exploration of an African-American family’s legacy), Echo (investigators solve crimes by traveling into the past in the body of the victim), Crazy for You (Teen Wolf‘s Shelley Hennig re-enters the dating scene), Jefferies (Jim Jefferies plays a fictionalized version of himself) and Someone Out There (led by Veronica Mars‘ Ryan Hansen).

NBC also ordered additional scripts for La Brea, which stars Michael Raymond-James (Once Upon a Time) and Natalie Zea (The Detour) and revolves around a massive sinkhole in Los Angeles that rips apart a family and leads to a primeval world.

