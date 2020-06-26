TV Ratings: Broke Ends on Low Note, Council of Dads Rises Ahead of Finale

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ one-and-done Broke this Thursday drew 3.56 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, dipping on both counts to mark lows. TVLine readers gave the series finale an average grade of “B” (read recap).

CBS’ Young Sheldon rerun delivered Thursday’s largest audience: 4.8 million. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

Elsewhere….

ABC | Holey Moley (3.9 mil/0.7) was steady, while Don’t (3.5 mil/0.7) and To Tell the Truth (3.4 mil/0.6) both ticked up.

NBC | The freshly cancelled Council of Dads (3 mil/0.4) with its stormy penultimate episode drew its best audience since May 7 while matching its Thursday high in the demo. Blindspot (1.9 m il/0.3) was steady.

FOX | Celebrity Watch Party (1.4 mil/0.3) was steady, while Labor of Love (938K/0.2, read recap) dipped.

THE CW | Burden of Truth (592K/0.1) and In the Dark (434K/0.1) each lost a few viewers while steady in the demo.

