Council of Dads Cancelled at NBC

NBC has disbanded its Council of Dads, cancelling the rookie drama after one season.

J. August Richards, who plays Council member Oliver Post, broke the news on Thursday night as the series’ penultimate episode began playing on the East Coast. TVLine has since confirmed through sources that the unconventional-family drama will not be returning for Season 2. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

“That’s a series wrap on @nbcCouncilOfDads (aka the show has been cancelled),” Richards wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank [executive producers Joan Rater and Tony Phelan] for the willingness to give voice and representation to #gayfamilies, #blacklgbt, #qpoc and the worldwide #lgbtq community by telling the story of Oliver, Peter and Tess Post-Richards.

“I also want to thank YOU! Yes, YOU!” he said to fans. “I took a big risk and you let me know you have my back… And, in truth, what more could a person ask for??? ☺️☺️☺️ Love y’all! Seriously.”

Through its June 18 episode, Council of Dads averaged a 0.4 demo rating and 2.8 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers). Out of the 14 dramas that NBC has aired this TV season, it thus ranks next-to-last in the demo (only besting lead-out Blindspot’s farewell run) and No. 11 in total audience.

Following a father of five who in the wake of a health scare calls on a few of his most trusted friends to step in as “back-up dads” in the event of his death, Council featured a cast that included Taken‘s Clive Standen, Prison Break‘s Sarah Wayne Callies, ER alum Tom Everett Scott and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s J. August Richards.