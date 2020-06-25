Broke Series Finale Recap: How Did Pauley Perrette's CBS Sitcom Wrap Up?

RELATED STORIES The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of June 21

CBS said goodbye to the Dixon family (and hello to a surprise guest) on Thursday with the series finale of Pauley Perrette‘s one-and-one comedy Broke.

Jackie began the finale on a high, proud of herself for finally planning the perfect birthday party for her son, whose previous celebrations were basically just a parade of drunk Supermen. (Side note: That actually sounds like my idea of a party, but whatever.)

Sure, reserving the hottest laser tag joint in town cost Jackie a pretty penny — which she earned by selling the creepy puppet that Javier and Elizabeth bought their nephew a year prior — but it was worth the sacrifice just to see him happy. Conversely, it was kind of a bummer when a high-speed car chase ended in a collision with the venue, effectively canceling Sammy’s big day in real time.

Fortunately, Luis revealed himself to be a “NASA-level” party planner, capable of whipping up a Bravo-worthy affair (complete with a flock of origami swans!) in less than an hour. And even though it took less than a minute for a helicopter to blow it all away (more on that later), Sammy still said it was his best birthday ever. We heard it! It’s on record!

Amidst all of this chaos, Javier and Elizabeth were inspired to finally step out on their own. (Well, “inspired” might not be the right word. It was more like a natural response to Jackie’s extreme passive aggression upon discovering an empty box of Twinkies in the kitchen. The unpardonable sin.) Anyway, despite their prospects being embarrassingly grim, the couple decided to apply for something they were assured was, in fact, an apartment.

But after a day of family togetherness, Jackie admitted to having a change of heart. “Maybe Sammy’s not the only one who likes you being here,” she told Elizabeth. “The last six months with you here, things have been easier and way better. And I know this wasn’t going to be permanent, but I just thought maybe it was going to be longer that we were all together.”

Speaking of everyone being together, Sammy’s birthday party was crashed by a most unexpected guest: Javier’s father! Dun, dun, dun!

“This show restored my faith in people, in this industry,” Perrette wrote in an emotional Instagram post shortly after Broke was cancelled in May. “SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast [and] crew. Best people I’ve EVER worked with. Healed me. Changed me. Made me whole. So Blessed.”

What did you think of the Broke series finale? The show in general?