Baker and Beauty Star Dings ABC Over 'Extremely Tone Deaf' Cancellation

RELATED STORIES 'Fall' TV Grid 2020: Your Handy Guide to What's on When, and Versus What

'Fall' TV Grid 2020: Your Handy Guide to What's on When, and Versus What black-ish Rushed Back Onto Fall Schedule, ABC Cites Series' Importance 'During This Moment in Time'

Nathalie Kelley is ratcheting up her rhetoric concerning Baker and the Beauty‘s cancellation, calling ABC’s decision to ax the show after one season “extremely tone deaf.”

In a new statement, the soapy drama’s leading lady says, “We are seeing now more than ever that representation is important for Black and brown people of color. How we are represented on our television shows determines how society sees us, and the empathy and support they will grant our communities. When we are constantly depicted as narcos and maids, we can’t expect to find favor with voters when they go to the polls and elect leaders who will decide on the fate of immigrants.

“Baker and the Beauty is a show that depicts Latin families as warm, lovable, full of joy and compassion and humor,” Kelley adds. “A cancellation by ABC means that there are now no shows on the networks with a Latinx cast. At a time when the public is marching in the streets demanding representation and diversity this is an extremely tone deaf decision.”

Shortly after news of Baker and the Beauty‘s cancellation broke on Monday, Kelley announced on social media that the show still had a pulse. “[ABC]’s loss will be someone else’s gain,” she wrote on Twitter, “so stay hopeful and activated about the show while we find it the right home!”

Kelley is now urging fans to sign a petition and “send a message to these platforms that diversity matters.”

Baker and the Beauty wrapped its nine-episode run on June 1 with a doozy of a cliffhanger.