Baker and Beauty Star 'Hopeful' That Cancelled Drama Can Find New Home

Could The Baker and the Beauty‘s fairytale romance still get a happy ending? Shortly after news broke that ABC’s latest summer sudser was canceled after just one season, star Nathalie Kelley took to social media with a hopeful message for disappointed fans:

“Guys we appreciate the love and well wishes following ABC’s decision not to renew us for a second season,” Kelley tweeted on Monday night. “But honestly their loss will be someone else’s gain, so stay hopeful and activated about the show while we find it the right home! Love u all.”

The Baker and the Beauty stars Kelley (Dynasty) as model/mogul Noa Hamilton, an international celebrity who crosses paths with Daniel Garcia (played by Victor Rasuk), igniting a romance that changes the lives of everyone in the couple’s orbit. The cast also includes David Del Rio (The Troop) as Daniel’s brother Mateo, Blissa Escobedo as Daniel’s sister Natalie, Michelle Veintimilla (Gotham) as Daniel’s ex-girlfriend Vanessa, Lisa Vidal (Being Mary Jane) as Daniel’s mom Mari, Carlos Gomez (Madam Secretary) as Daniel’s dad Rafael and Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) as Noa’s manager Lewis.

The show — which is produced by Keshet Studios, ABC Studios, Universal Television and series creator Dean Georgaris — wrapped its nine-episode run on June 1 with a heck of a cliffhanger.

