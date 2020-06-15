Baker and the Beauty Cancelled at ABC

ABC is all out of Cuban pastries: The network has cancelled the romantic dramedy The Baker and the Beauty after one season, TVLine has confirmed.

Across its nine-episode freshman run this spring, The Baker and the Beauty averaged a 0.47 demo rating and 2.5 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers). Among the 10 dramas that ABC aired this TV season, it ranked last in the demo (behind cancelled fellow freshman Emergence), while only outdrawing the newly renewed For Life in total audience.

Based on the Israeli series, the remake starred Victor Rasuk (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, How to Make It in America) as Daniel Garcia, a regular Joe who works at his parents’ Cuban bakery in Miami. On the night that his girlfriend Vanessa (Gotham’s Michelle Veintimilla) proposes to him in extremely horrifying fashion by singing Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” in the middle of a fancy restaurant, Daniel bumps into Noa Hamilton (Dynasty‘s Nathalie Kelley), a model-turned-fashion mogul who is coming off a highly publicized split with her cheating actor boyfriend. Thus begins an unlikely romance between the baker and the beauty.

The cast also included Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) as Noa’s manager Lewis, as well as Carlos Gómez (The Glades), Lisa Vidal (Being Mary Jane, The Division), David Del Rio (The Troop) and Belissa Escobedo as Daniel’s father Rafael, mother Mari, brother Mateo and younger sister Natalie, respectively.

Season 1 wrapped in early June with Noa and Daniel’s surprise engagement, and Mateo confessing his feelings for Vanessa to Daniel. Combined with Natalie and Amy’s young romance, and Rafael and Mari’s passionate marriage, the plan for the second season was to explore “four love stories… at four very different, equally crucial moments,” showrunner Dean Georgaris told TVLine during a post mortem Q&A.

TVLine's Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the cancellation.