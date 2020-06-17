Siesta Key's Alex Kompothecras Fired by MTV Over Racist Social Media Posts

RELATED STORIES MTV Cuts Ties With 'Teen Mom' Alum Taylor Selfridge Over Racist Tweets

MTV is severing ties with Alex Kompothecras, firing the Siesta Key star over racial slurs posted to social media.

As reported by Us Weekly, Kompothecras used the N-word in a resurfaced Instagram comment, and commented on several other racially charged posts. He was scrubbed from Siesta Key‘s midseason premiere this Tuesday night, and the current season will be edited to feature as little of him as possible.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” MTV said in a statement. “He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”

Kompothecras is the third reality star to be fired by MTV within the past week. The network previously canned The Challenge‘s Dee Nguyen over a pair of since-deleted tweets in which she made light of the Black Lives Matter movement and the death of George Floyd. The following day, MTV parted ways with Teen Mom‘s Taylor Selfridge over “past racial statements made on social media”; at the time, the cabler released a statement that said it “strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice.”

Kompothecras, Nguyen and Selfridge aren’t the only TV stars who have recently lost their jobs over racist behavior. Earlier this month, Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules fired Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute over a racist prank, as well as Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni because of resurfaced tweets. Similarly, The CW fired The Flash‘s Hartley Sawyer due to numerous racist, homophobic and misogynistic tweets he made prior to joining the superhero series.