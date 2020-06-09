Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired After Racist Prank Against Black Co-Star Comes to Light

RELATED STORIES Andy Cohen Is 'Feeling Better,' Set to Launch WWHL @ Home on Monday, Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from the Bravo reality series after a racist prank the two pulled on a fellow cast member recently resurfaced, our sister publication Variety reports.

Additionally, newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — who both addressed racist tweets from their past during the show’s Season 8 reunion — have also been fired.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” reads a statement from Bravo.

Former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers, who is Black, revealed in a recent interview that Schroeder and Doute called the cops on her in 2018 and tried to pin crimes on her she hadn’t committed. When the Daily Mail posted an article about a Black woman wanted for theft, Stowers says, “they called the cops and said it was me.” (The woman wanted for theft was not Stowers, for the record.)

Following the revelation, Schroeder was dropped by her publicist and talent agent and lost a number of endorsements, per Variety. Schroeder apologized for the incident, saying that “my emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that.” (Schroeder and other cast members blamed Stowers for allegedly having sex with fellow cast member Jax Taylor, who was dating his now-wife Brittany Cartwright at the time.) “What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

Doute also apologized for her role: “Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her… I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Schroeder and Doute have been cast members of Vanderpump Rules since the series — a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that follows the staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR — debuted on Bravo in 2013. Boyens and Caprioni joined the cast for the current Season 8, which continues tonight at 9/8c with Part 2 of the (pre-taped) three-part reunion.