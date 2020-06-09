Dee Nguyen Fired From MTV's Challenge Over Offensive Tweets; Current Season Will Air as Planned

RELATED STORIES Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired After Racist Prank Against Black Co-Star Comes to Light

Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired After Racist Prank Against Black Co-Star Comes to Light Flash's Hartley Sawyer Fired for Racist, Homophobic and Misogynistic Tweets That Left Showrunner 'Mad as Hell'

MTV has “severed ties” with The Challenge star Dee Nguyen over a pair of since-deleted tweets in which she made light of the Black Lives Matter movement and the death of George Floyd.

Nguyen on Saturday tweeted, “Idk why some of u think I’m anti BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity.” She also commented on an Instagram post about Floyd, writing that “people die every f–king day,” according to Us Weekly.

In response to these posts, MTV on Monday took to social media with an announcement of its own: “As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her,” the MTV reality competition series announced via Twitter on Monday, June 8. “Out of respect for our Challengers, we’ll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice.”

Nguyen reacted to her firing Tuesday morning on Instagram: “The last 24hrs have made me realised what is important and that is forgiveness. I would like to offer my sincerest apology to my colleagues to whom I have hurt directly and indirectly due to my insensitive remarks. Let me be clear I am a POC that cares about BLM. I believe in this movement and I’m stepping away from social media to focus on my wellbeing and mental health. This is not a goodbye, it’s a I will see you again.”

First introduced to TV audiences via the British reality hit Geordie Shore, Nguyen joined The Challenge franchise in 2019, competing in War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2.