MTV Cuts Ties With Teen Mom Alum Taylor Selfridge Over Racist Tweets

MTV is continuing to clean house this week, now severing ties with Teen Mom alum Taylor Selfridge over a series of past racist tweets.

In a statement to People, the network confirmed that it has ended its professional relationship with Selfridge, in addition to shelving a Teen Mom special about Selfridge and boyfriend Cory Wharton that was slated to air on Tuesday, focusing on Selfridge’s recent pregnancy.

“MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media,” a spokesperson for the cabler said. “MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice.”

According to The Blast, Selfridge’s 2012 tweets — which resurfaced earlier this week — included remarks such as, “We have to greet everyone at work but sometimes I won’t greet the Black people because they scare me,” and “My uncle is dating an Asian. Aunt Ping please make me sushi.”

Selfridge addressed the tweets in a private Instagram post on Tuesday, adding that she plans to leave the “reality TV lifestyle” altogether. Read her full statement below:

As you guys know already our special didn’t air tonight. I made the decision last week to not film the next season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter. I don’t believe the reality TV lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life. With current events being what they are and reality TV being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect. Once again, I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past. I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family.”

Selfridge previously appeared on MTV’s reality series Are You the One? and Ex on the Beach before popping up on Teen Mom‘s eighth season, where she was confronted about her racist behavior by Wharton’s ex-girlfriend Cheyenne Floyd. At the time, Selfridge said she didn’t think her posts were “anything negative” when she first published them, but realized “I just had to grow up, honestly.”

Her firing comes at the same time that MTV parted ways with The Challenge star Dee Nguyen, who came under fire this week for a pair of since-deleted tweets in which she made light of the Black Lives Matter movement and the death of George Floyd. Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, as well as The Flash‘s Hartley Sawyer, are also among the TV stars to recently lose their jobs over racist behavior.