Live P.D. Cancelled at A&E

RELATED STORIES Born This Way to End With One-Hour Holiday Special at A&E

Born This Way to End With One-Hour Holiday Special at A&E Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath to End With 2-Hour Special Featuring Danny Masterson Accusers

Live P.D. is off duty at A&E.

The network and the show’s production company Big Fish Entertainment decided Wednesday to stop production of the law-enforcement reality series, citing that now is “a critical time in our nation’s history,” our sister site Deadline reports.

“Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them,” A&E said in a statement. “And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

Live P.D.‘s axing comes a day after Paramount Network cancelled the long-running Cops, a similar series.

Earlier in June, amid ongoing global protests against police brutality and systemic racism, A&E pulled new Live P.D. episodes from its schedule. As recently as Tuesday,host Dan Abrams tweeted to assure fans that the show would return, saying “All of us associated with the show are as committed to it as ever. We are still discussing some specifics but I want to assure the #LivePDNation that we are not abandoning you.“

Live P.D. debuted in 2016 and was basic cable’s top show on Fridays and Saturdays. In May, it was renewed for 160 additional episodes.