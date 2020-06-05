Cops, Live PD Episodes Pulled From Schedule Amid George Floyd Protests

RELATED STORIES TV's S.W.A.T. Team Vows to 'Do Better' Exploring Race and Policing in Wake of George Floyd Death/Protests

In the wake of ongoing global protests against systemic racism and police brutality, Paramount Network has shelved Cops‘ upcoming season premiere, TVLine has confirmed.

The long-running docuseries was slated to return for Season 33 on Monday, June 8 at 10/9c. Per the cabler’s schedule, Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II will instead air from 8 pm to 1 am that night. A rep for Paramount Network tells TVLine there are currently no plans to run any new Cops episodes in the future.

Additionally, A&E Network has opted not to air new episodes of Live PD on June 5 and 6 in light of recent events. There’s no word on when the show’s fourth season will resume; episodes of Live Rescue, a Live PD spinoff that centers on firefighters, EMTs and paramedics, will air this weekend instead.

“Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast Live PD this weekend,” A&E Network said in a statement to our sister site Variety, who broke the news.

The scheduling moves come almost two weeks after the May 25 murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis who died after police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes while arresting him. Chauvin has since been charged with both second-degree and third-degree murder (as well as second-degree manslaughter), while the three officers who watched Floyd’s arrest take place — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Floyd’s death has sparked a wave of passionate protests around the world which, in many cities, have prompted additional incidents of police violence.

Cops, which has been on the air since 1989, follows city police officers and sheriff’s deputies during their patrols, with many segments ending in on-camera arrests. The show initially aired on Fox through 2013, when it moved to Paramount Network (formerly known as Spike TV). Live PD, which follows cops on patrol in real time, debuted on A&E Network in 2016 and was picked up for an additional 160 episodes earlier this year.