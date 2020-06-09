Cops Cancelled at Paramount Network

Cops has been taken off the force: The long-running reality TV pioneer has been cancelled at Paramount Network following a nearly seven-year run there, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

“Cops is not on the Paramount Network, and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a network spokesperson said in a statement.

The groundbreaking docuseries, which followed real law enforcement professionals from around the country as they patrolled the local streets and arrested criminals, debuted back in 1989 on Fox, airing there on Saturday nights for more than two decades until it was cancelled in 2013. It was soon picked up by Spike TV, though, which began airing new episodes later that year. It remained on the schedule when Spike TV changed its name to Paramount Network in 2018. Altogether, 32 seasons and more than 1,100 episodes of Cops have aired.

With the current worldwide protests against systemic racism and police violence, though, Paramount Network decided to shelve the upcoming Cops season premiere last week, which had been slated to air June 8. Meanwhile, A&E Network opted not to air new episodes of Live PD, another police docuseries, on June 5 and 6 in light of recent events. The network “is still evaluating the right time to bring it back,” Deadline reports.