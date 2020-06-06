The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of June 7

Sean Lowe, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Ben Higgins of 'The Bachelor' franchise (Courtesy of ABC)

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 10 returning series (including a new season of L.A.’s Finest and fresh episodes of The Bold Type and Hollywood Game Night), four finales (including the acclaimed What We Do in the Shadows and the cancelled Man With a Plan), three major film releases (including Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and Pete Davidson’s The King of Staten Island) and a “new” Bachelor spinoff.

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

7 pm Hollywood Game Night summer premiere (NBC)

9 pm Quiz time slot premiere (AMC)

10 pm Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 2 premiere (NatGeo)

10:30 pm I May Destroy You series premiere (HBO)

MONDAY, JUNE 8

3 am L.A.’s Finest Season 2 premiere (Spectrum; first three episodes)

8 pm The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! series premiere (ABC)

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

10:30 pm The Last O.G. Season 3 finale (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

3 am Lenox Hill docuseries premiere (Netflix)

9 pm Bulletproof Season 2 Stateside premiere (The CW)

10 pm What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 finale (FX)

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

3 am Love Life Season 1 finale (HBO Max; last four episodes)

8 pm Holey Moley time slot premiere (ABC)

8:30 pm Man With a Plan series finale (CBS)

9 pm Don’t series premiere (ABC)

10 pm The Bold Type Season 4B premiere (Freeform)

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

3 am Artemis Fowl original movie premiere (Disney+)

3 am Crossing Swords series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Da 5 Bloods original movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am Dating Around Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am F Is for Family Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Jo Koy: In His Elements comedy special (Netflix)

3 am The King of Staten Island movie premiere (VOD)

3 am Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Pokémon Season 23 premiere (Netflix; first 12 episodes) 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

3 am Alexa & Katie final “part” premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes)

