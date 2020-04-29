The Bachelor to Revisit Iconic Franchise Moments in Retrospective ABC Series

Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette might not be airing this spring, but ABC hopes you’ll accept this replacement: The network has ordered a retrospective event series that will look back at iconic moments from the reality franchise.

Titled The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever!, the 10-episode series will revisit memorable scenes from the past 18 years. Per our sister site Variety, each three-hour (!) episode will cover a full season of one of the Bachelor shows, reflecting on the shocking rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, dramatic breakups and more.

Longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison will preside over the clip shows from the driveway of the Bachelor mansion, with the help of a skeleton crew that will practice social distancing on set. Harrison will also host virtual reunions with fan-favorite Bachelor alumni during each episode.

Though ABC has not yet selected all the Bachelor seasons it will revisit, Season 18 — starring the controversial lead Juan Pablo Galavis — will reportedly be in the mix. The inaugural seasons of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are also being considered, but Peter Weber’s cycle of The Bachelor, which just aired earlier this year, will not be showcased. The Coronavirus Effect: Every TV Delay and Cancellation

The retrospective will fill a programming gap left by The Bachelorette Season 16, which halted production last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. There’s currently no word on when production will resume, though ABC is currently casting a new batch of suitors for Crawley. In the meantime, the music-centric spinoff Listen to Your Heart is now airing Mondays at 8/7c on ABC, with the season finale set for May 18.

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever! premieres Monday, June 8. Will you be taking this trip down memory lane?