Next in Fashion Cancelled at Netflix

Netflix will be moving a whole lotta sewing machines into storage: The streamer has cancelled its competition series Next in Fashion after just one season, TVLine has confirmed.

Queer Eye‘s fashion expert Tan France, who co-hosted the show, first broke the news to our sister publication Variety. “This is a one-season show, we don’t know what will happen in the future,” he said. “But it was honestly one of the proudest things I’ve ever worked on. I love the show and [co-host] Alexa [Chung] so much. My focus is definitely on Queer Eye and moving forward with that.” (Queer Eye returns to Netflix for Season 5 on June 5.) Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Next in Fashion, which dropped on Netflix back in January, featured 18 innovative designers who competed for a $250,000 prize and the chance to launch a clothing line with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter. South Korean designer Minju Kim was crowned the first — and now only — winner in the series finale.

The series joins a long list of Netflix shows that have been axed after one season thus far this year, including the RuPaul-fronted AJ and the Queen, religiously tinged thriller Messiah, figure skating drama Spinning Out and Idris Elba comedy Turn Up Charlie. Netflix also cancelled the sketch comedy show Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show, executive-produced by black-ish‘s Kenya Barris, earlier this month.

