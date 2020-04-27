Turn Up Charlie Cancelled at Netflix

That record scratch you just heard was the sound of Netflix cancelling Turn Up Charlie: The Idris Elba-fronted comedy will not be back for Season 2.

“Turn Up Charlie will not return for a second season,” the streamer confirmed in a statement. “We’re especially grateful to star and executive producer Idris Elba, who turned his passion for DJing into a witty, heartwarming comedy series. We’re also thankful to executive producers Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive producers Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito, along with the dedicated cast and crew, for bringing this story to life on Netflix. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Idris on future projects.”

The eight-episode series — which dropped on Netflix more than a year ago in March 2019 — starred Elba as Charlie, a bachelor and struggling DJ who reluctantly became a “manny” to his best friend’s problem-child daughter, Gabby (Frankie Hervey). The cast also included Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs) and JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies). Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Turn Up Charlie had received a “C-” review from TVLine, with Dave Nemetz calling it “too thinly drawn and corny to be a worthy showcase” for Elba’s comedic talents.

The show’s cancellation has been added to our Streaming Renewal Scorecard — and it joins several other one-and-done Netflix series, including the recently axed AJ and the Queen, V-Wars, Spinning Out, Soundtrack and Messiah.

How do you feel about Turn Up Charlie‘s cancellation? Tell us in the comments section below!