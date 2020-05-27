TV Ratings: America's Got Talent Premiere Dominates, Stargirl Steady

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent opened Season 15 with 9.8 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, dominating Tuesday in both measures. Compared to its year-ago opener, AGT was up a smidgen in total audience while down 15 percent in the demo.
TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B+”; read recap.
Leading out of AGT, World of Dance kicked off Season 4 with 5.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating (TVLine reader grade “B-“), hitting and matching its best numbers since last year’s in-season premiere.
Elsewhere….
THE CW | Opposite markedly stiffer NBC competition this week, both DC’s Stargirl (1.18 mil/0.3, read recap) and this season’s penultimate Legends (770K/0.2; TVLine reader grade “A,” read post mortem) held steady in the demo while losing just a handful of viewers.
ABC | A COVID-19 news special did 2.6 mil/0.4, followed by The Genetic Detective‘s 3.2 mil/0.4.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.
