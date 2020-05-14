TV Ratings: Survivor: Winners at War Finale Hits 5-Season Highs

RELATED STORIES Survivor's Tony Vlachos on His Hardest Winners at War Moment: 'I Was Crushed, it Was Just Raw Emotion'

Survivor‘s war between winners wound down on Wednesday night before 8 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating — the stalwart CBS series’ best numbers for a finale since Season 35.

TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “B+,” while Season 40 as a whole earned an “A-.” (Read recap.)

Elsewhere….

FOX | Opposite Survivor, The Masked Singer (7 mil/1.8, read recap and castoff Q&A) dropped just a few eyeballs while steady (and leading Wednesday) in the demo. This week’s aftershow (3.9 mil/0.9) was steady.

ABC | Of the Wednesday sitcoms all awaiting renew/cancel decisions, The Goldbergs (4.2 mil/0.8) was steady, while Schooled (3.3 mil/0.7), American Housewife (3.1 mil/0.6) and Single Parents (2.3 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A”) ticked up with their own finales.

