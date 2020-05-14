Arrow Spinoff, The 100 Prequel Still Under Consideration at The CW

RELATED STORIES Arrowverse Crossover Pushed to 2021, Downsized to 'Smaller' Event Featuring Superman & Lois and Batwoman

Green Arrow and the Canaries will have to cool their collective, butt-kicking heels a little while longer.

As revealed by The CW’s fall and midseason schedules for the 2020-21 TV season, neither the Arrow spinoff nor The 100‘s untitled prequel have been been ordered to series. Yet. But both pilots are “very much alive” and remain under consideration, CW boss Mark Pedowitz said in a Thursday press conference.

Similarly, the long-gestating, oft-revisited The Lost Boys pilot has been “rolled” to the next development cycle, while the Dark Shadows sequel announced in September has yet to make it to the pilot stage.

“Once we get through this [pandemic] climate, we will make a determination on how best to proceed with Lost Boys,” Pedowitz said. “I’m hoping to keep it going.”

Arrow wrapped its eight-season run on Jan. 28, two weeks after both Superman & Lois and Supernatural vet Jared Padalecki’s Walker, Texas Ranger reboot got ordered straight to series, with nary a frame of footage shot. And just this week, both the Kung Fu reboot and The Republic of Sarah pilots got ordered to series, making Green Arrow and the Canaries‘ cheerleaders especially anxious.

Arrow‘s planted spinoff pilot on Jan. 21 drew 890,000 total viewers — a season high, excepting last year’s crossover episode — and a 0.3 rating, which turned out to be a tenth above what the series finale itself scored. The 2040-set episode earned an average TVLine reader grade of “B,” with 66 percent saying they would “absolutely” tune in if it gets ordered to series.

Arrow vet Katie Cassidy, who would headline Green Arrow and the Canaries with Juliana Harkavy and Katherine McNamara, recently told TVLine, “I’m a very positive person, so I feel confident that we’ll go [to series]…. If there was ever a time for a three-hander, all-female badass show, now is the time!”

Want scoop on any of the Arrowverse shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt's Inside Line.