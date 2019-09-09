Dark Shadows Sequel Series Resurrections in the Works at The CW

Dark Shadows is emerging from its coffin after a very long slumber: A sequel to the campy 1960s vampire soap is in the works at The CW, according to our sister site Deadline.

The new series, titled Dark Shadows: Resurrections, would be a continuation of the original cult classic, catching up with the supernatural Collins family in modern-day Collinsport, Maine. The tone of Resurrections will reportedly “harken back to the original,” with Mark B. Perry (Revenge, Brothers & Sisters) penning the pilot.

Originally created by Dan Curtis, Dark Shadows debuted on ABC in 1966 and brought vampires, ghosts and zombies to daytime TV, amassing a loyal viewership until it signed off in 1971. NBC aired a short-lived remake in 1991, and The WB developed a new version in 2004 that didn’t make it past the pilot stage. Dark Shadows even got the big-budget movie treatment in 2012, with Tim Burton directing and Johnny Depp starring as vampire Barnabas Collins.

“As a first-generation fan, it’s been a dream of mine to give Dark Shadows the Star Trek treatment since way back in the ’80s when Next Generation was announced, so I’m beyond thrilled and humbled to be entrusted with this resurrection,” Perry said in a statement. “And while I could never hope to fill Dan Curtis’ very large shoes, I do aspire to carry them a little farther into the future. I also want to reassure the fans of the original that this version will treat the show’s mythology with the same reverence given to Star Trek, but will also make the show accessible for audiences who aren’t yet familiar with the macabre world of the Collinses.”

