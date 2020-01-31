Revamped Lost Boys Among 2 New Pilots Ordered at The CW

RELATED STORIES Pilot Season 2020: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try, try again.

The CW is officially taking another stab at The Lost Boys, handing a fresh pilot order to Rob Thomas’ long-gestating series adaptation of the cult 1987 vampire flick. Last May, the network — after passing on Thomas and fellow EP Heather Mitchell’s initial pilot starring Tyler Posey and Kiele Sanchez — announced that the project would be redeveloped. In addition to a new script (from Thomas and Mitchell), Pilot No. 2 will feature an entirely new cast and a new director in Marcos Siega (The Vampire Diaries).

“There were scenes that we thought we could do a better job on, so it’s going through a 40 percent rewrite,” Thomas told our sister site Deadline last spring. “It’s not a total rewrite.”

The new Lost Boys logline is as follows: “When a mother and her Gen Z sons move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle.”

The CW on Friday also placed a pilot order for the drama Maverick from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Set in a present day America that finds itself under authoritarian rule, the project — penned by Jane the Virgin writer Merigan Mulhern — centers on a fictional First Daughter whose worldview is rocked on her first day at Georgetown. Challenged by her fellow students, and under the watchful eye of Secret Service agents, she’ll have to decide if her loyalties lie with her family or with a growing resistance as she navigates her freshman year. Lis Rowinski and Warren Hsu Leonard will serve as EPs alongside Schwartz and Savage.

Also in contention for The CW’s 2020-21 TV season are the backdoor pilots for Arrow, titled Green Arrow and the Canaries, and The 100‘s prequel series, Anaconda (view complete Pilot Guide here).