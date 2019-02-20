Tyler Posey Joins Lost Boys Pilot at CW

Teen Wolf alum Tyler Posey is set to star in The CW’s adaptation of The Lost Boys — but he’s not one of the undead (yet).

The drama pilot is set in sunny Santa Carla, which is home to a secret underworld of vampires. After the sudden death of their father, two brothers move to Santa Carla with their mother, who hopes to start anew in the town where she grew up. But the brothers find themselves drawn deeper and deeper into the seaside community’s seductive world of eternally beautiful and youthful undead. Per our sister site Deadline, Posey will play one of the siblings, Michael, whose plans of attending Columbia Medical School are thrown off by the revelation that he shares the same genetic weakness that killed his father.

Additionally, Kiele Sanchez (Kingdom) has been cast as Michael’s mother Lucy, who caused a town scandal 27 years ago when she ditched her boyfriend to run off with another man. The ensemble also includes Medalion Rahimi (NCIS: Los Angeles, Still Star-Crossed) as Stella, a boardwalk concession stand worker who shares a spark with Posey’s character. There’s just one complication: Stella’s boyfriend is the bad-boy vampire David (Valley of the Boom‘s Dakota Shapiro).

The project — written by Heather Mitchell (Scandal) and executive-produced by Rob Thomas (iZombie, Veronica Mars) — is an adaptation of the 1987 movie, which starred Jason Patric and Dianne Wiest as Michael and Lucy. Kiefer Sutherland played David, while Jami Gertz portrayed Star, who has been reimagined as Stella for the CW update. Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight) has been tapped to direct the pilot.

