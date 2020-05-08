The 100 Season 7 Trailer: The Final Battle for Sanctum Begins

RELATED STORIES Katy Keene Sneak Peek: Debi Mazar Makes Jorge a Very Enticing Offer

The 100's Final Season Will Be Brutal for Bellamy -- Watch First Promo

The seventh and final season of The 100 is almost upon us, and as you’ll see in the just-released trailer, it’s going to be a bloodbath.

The 100‘s last hurrah kicks off on Wednesday, May 20 (The CW, 8/7c) with a premiere appropriately titled “From the Ashes.” Per the official synopsis, this first hour finds “Clarke and her friends [attempting] to rebuild Sanctum as a new threat rises in the woods.” Additional (vague) synopses hint at other obstacles to overcome, including uncovering the truth about grown-up Hope’s mysterious past, easing dissent among opposing factions within Sanctum, and investigating a few troubling disappearances.

In addition to the (few) surviving characters fans know and love, we’ll also be introduced to quite a few new faces in The 100‘s final season, including a grown-up version of Hope Diyoza (played by newcomer Shelby Flannery), a former bank robber and spree-killer named Nikki (Supernatural‘s Alaina Huffman), and a charming convict named Hatch (Siren‘s Chad Rook).

The final season also includes a backdoor pilot (titled “Anaconda”) that will turn back the clock and set the stage for a potential prequel spinoff. In that episode, we’ll meet a “whip-smart” rebel named Callie (Carnival Row’s Iola Evans), her competitive twin brother Reese (The Bold and the Beautiful’s Adain Bradley) and an unrelated musician/radical environmentalist named August (Why Women Kill’s Leo Howard). Evans and Bradley could reportedly become series regulars if the The 100’s potential spinoff is ordered to series.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first official look at The 100‘s final season, then drop a comment with your hopes below.