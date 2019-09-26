The 100 Adds Siren's Chad Rook as 'Charming' Convict in Final Season

Before you start to worry about all those Eligius IV convicts emerging from cryosleep in The 100‘s final season, hear us out: Some of them don’t sound so bad.

For example, Chad Rook — most recently seen on Freeform’s Siren — will recur as Hatch, “a charming Eligius convict who is determined to forge a better life for those he loves,” TVLine has learned exclusively.

In addition to playing Chris Mueller on Siren, Rook’s previous TV credits include roles on shows like The Flash, Timeless, Supernatural and Once Upon a Time.

Of course, Hatch’s arrival is but one of many casting changes happening on The 100 as we head into its final season. As TVLine previously reported, Shelby Flannery (aka grown-up Hope) has been promoted to series regular, along with Chuku Modu (aka Gabriel). Meanwhile, Smallville and Supernatural alumna Alaina Huffman will recur as Nikki, one of the more dangerous newly-awakened Eligius IV convicts.

News of the hit series’ final season — which will premiere sometime in 2020 — was announced in August by showrunner Jason Rothenberg, who later explained to TVLine, “We’ve actually been asking for this to be the last season for a while, because we feel like it’s time to get out while the getting’s good.”

Your thoughts on these new additions? Hopes for The 100‘s final season in general? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.