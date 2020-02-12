The 100 Spinoff Pilot Casts 'Rebellious' Musician, Pair of Competitive Siblings

RELATED STORIES The Flash Recap: Flower Power -- Was Valentine's Episode Too Much Filler?

The Flash Recap: Flower Power -- Was Valentine's Episode Too Much Filler? Legends of Tomorrow's Jes Macallan Talks Musical Dream Come True, Previews Ava's Serial Killer Obsession

Meet the new faces of The 100: Actors Iola Evans (Carnival Row), Adain Bradley (The Bold and the Beautiful) and Leo Howard (Why Women Kill) will appear in the CW drama’s backdoor pilot for its potential spinoff, our sister site Deadline reports.

An episode of the show’s upcoming final season (premiere date TBD) will take viewers back 97 years before the first apocalypse, offering a taste of what The 100‘s possible prequel series would offer. The backdoor pilot, as clarified by showrunner Jason Rothenberg on Twitter, is titled “Anaconda.”

Evans’ character, Callie, is described as “whip-smart and passionate with a rebellious streak to boot.” She’s big into fighting for the causes in which she believes, “but when the apocalypse devastates the world she had been working so hard to save, Callie must find a new purpose — and future — for all that remains of humanity.”

Callie’s brother Reese, played by Bradley, has always been competitive with her, “but when the opportunity to finally prove his worth comes with an incredible cost, Reese must figure out what lines he is willing to cross to finally come out on top.”

Lastly, Howard is playing August, a “rebellious and passionate musician.” He’s also a radical environmentalist who believes in protecting the planet “by any means necessary.” For August, the apocalypse is particularly depressing, as he’s left to “figure out how to go on when everything he had been fighting for is gone.”

Per Deadline’s report, Evans and Bradley could become series regulars if The CW decides to order the prequel spinoff to series.

Are you excited for a potential bonus chapter in the 100 saga? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.