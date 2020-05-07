TV Ratings: Single Parents Goes Low, SEAL Team Slips With Finale

ABC’s The Goldbergs this Wednesday drew 4.4 million total viewers with its penultimate episode of the season, holding steady versus its last fresh episode. A special airing of Single Parents then did 2.9 mil and a 0.5 — down a tick from what Schooled last did in the time slot. American Housewife (2.8 mil/0.5) was down, as was Single Parents‘ regularly scheduled outing (2.2 mil/0.4), which tied and hit series lows.

A special airing of Shark Tank closed ABC’s night with 2.4 mil/0.5. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

THE CW | With its early finale, Riverdale (683K/0.2; TVLine reader grade “B,” read post mortem) drew its best audience in eight episodes while steady in the demo.

CBS | Survivor (7.2 mil/1.4, read recap) dipped 10 percent and a tenth, but led Wednesday in total audience. The newly renewed SEAL Team‘s later (but early!) finale then did 4.6 mil/0.6, down 21 and 25 percent week-to-week; TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A-,” while Season 3 earned an “A” (read post mortem).

FOX | The Masked Singer (7.1 mil/1.8, read recap and exit interview) slipped two tenths but still led Wednesday in the demo. The aftershow (4 mil/0.9) dipped for a second straight week.

