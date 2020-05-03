Quotes of the Week: Parks and Rec, Run, The Blacklist, Masked Singer and More

No need to adjust your computer’s date and time settings: You are not suddenly back in 2015, despite Parks and Recreation‘s presence in our latest Quotes of the Week gallery.

Rather, it’s the virtual, pandemic-themed Parks and Rec reunion special from April 30 (read recap) that’s making an appearance in our compilation, thanks to not one, but two quotable moments from Pawnee’s finest. Quotes of the Week for April 26, 2020

This time around, we’ve also got a lesson in serial killing from Prodigal Son‘s Martin Whitly, a cringeworthy karaoke performance on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, a daunting assignment for an NCIS: Los Angeles character and a Blacklist monologue that is sure to sustain Liz/Ressler ‘shippers for weeks.

And that’s not all! Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels‘ premiere (read recap) and Insecure‘s latest episode (read recap), plus sound bites from Run, The Masked Singer, Batwoman, The Conners and more shows.

