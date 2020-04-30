Ratings: SEAL Team Eyes Season High Ahead of Finale, Riverdale Rebounds

RELATED STORIES S.W.A.T. Is the Bubble Show You Most Want to See Renewed

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Survivor drew 8 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week and topping Wednesday in total audience (read recap).

Leading out of that, SEAL Team with its penultimate Season 3 episode (5.8 mil/0.8) matched its second-largest audience of the season while ticking up in the demo to tie its season high. S.W.A.T. (5 mil/0.7) — which returns/ends its season on May 20 — similarly matched its season high in the demo, but is likely to adjust down in finals.

Elsewhere….

FOX | The Masked Singer (7.5 mil/2.0, read recap and castoff interview) dipped but still dominated Wednesday in the demo. The aftershow (4.6 mil/1.2) slipped 15 percent from its launch).

THE CW | Riverdale (686K/0.2, read recap) improved on last week’s series low in audience, while steady in the demo.

