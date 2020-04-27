When Calls the Heart Renewed for Season 8 at Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel has booked a return trip to Hope Valley.When Calls the Heart has been renewed for an eighth season, series star Erin Krakow announced during Sunday’s Season 7 finale.

“From my heart, and home to yours, I am thrilled to announce the all new Season 8 of When Calls the Heart coming next year,” she said. “We can’t wait to see you back in Hope Valley.”

WCTH wrapped its seventh season on Sunday — its first full season without original cast member Lori Loughlin. The Fuller House star was was indicted in March 2019 in connection with a bribery scheme in which rich parents paid big bucks to get their kids into elite schools; she was fired by Hallmark soon after the scandal hit. The show then took a break to explore its “creative options.” When it returned last May, Krakow’s Elizabeth revealed that Loughlin’s Abigail had left town to take care of her sickly mother out East.

Through its April 19 episode, When Calls the Heart this season has averaged 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.24 demo rating, down just 3 and 11 percent from Season 6. And its April 5 episode ranked as the year’s No. 2 original scripted series on basic cable in total viewers and Women 18+. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

To help fill the void until When Calls the Heart‘s 2021 return, Hallmark Channel has scheduled Good Witch Season 6 to premiere on Sunday, May 3 (get scoop from series star Catherine Bell). It’ll mark the first season without cast member Bailee Madison, whose character, Grace, left town to attend college at the end of Season 5 (read recap).

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect WCTH‘s renewal. Are you excited for Season 8?