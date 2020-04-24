Ratings: Virtual NFL Draft Dominates, Will & Grace Ends on Audience High

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s coverage of the socially distanced 2020 NFL Draft kickoff averaged 6.1 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, up sharply from the network’s year-ago telecast(4.5 mil/1.1) and leading Thursday in both measures.

NBC | Superstore (3.1 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “A-“) was steady, but up 59 percent and a tenth from its previous finale. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.3 mil/0.6, reader grade “A+”) was steady, but up 50 percent and a tenth from its previous finale. With its (second) series finale, Will & Grace (3.1 mil/0.5, reader grade “B-“) delivered its largest audience in 13 months while dipping in the demo; the retrospective special then did 2.9 mil/0.5. And SVU (3.7 mil/0.7, reader grade “B+”) was steady with its finale.

THE CW | Katy Keene (503K/0.1) and In the Dark (398K/0.1) were steady in the demo, though the latter’s smallest audience ever got… even smaller.

CBS | Man With a Plan (5.7 mil/0.6) and Broke (4.8 mil/0.6) both dipped in the demo, while Tommy (4.6 mil/0.5) was steady.

