TV Ratings: Disney Singalong Soars, SVU Hits a 13-Month Audience High

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Disney Family Singalong delivered 10.3 million total viewers and a massive 2.6 demo rating, dominating Thursday in both measures (rewatch several performances).

Leading out of that, Station 19 christened its new/old time slot with 7 mil/1.3, down in eyeballs but steady in the demo versus last week. HTGAWM (3.1 mil/0.6) rose to a season high in audience while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.2 mil/0.6) and the penultimate Will & Grace (2.5 mil/0.6) were steady, while Indebted (1.6 mil/0.4) ticked up with its finale. SVU (4.02 mil/0.7) rose to its best audience in 13 months while matching its best-since-premiere rating.

CBS | Young Sheldon (9.3 mil/1.0), Mom (7.1 mil/0.8) and Tommy (5.2 mil/0.5) were down in the demo, while Man With a Plan (6.6 mil/0.7) and Broke (5.6 mil/0.7) were steady.

THE CW | Katy Keene (526K/0.1) added a few viewers while steady in the demo. In the Dark (411K/0.1) opened Season 2 with its smallest audience ever.

FOX | Last Man Standing (3.8 mil/0.6) dipped.

