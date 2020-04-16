Disney Family Singalong Reunites the High School Musical Cast, Plus 17 Other Performances — Watch and Weigh In

ABC beamed some much-needed Disney magic into America’s living rooms on Thursday, along with more cheese than Mickey Mouse could ever hope to devour in a single sitting.

Hosted by American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest, The Disney Family Singalong featured a wide array of familiar faces performing an even wider variety of timeless Disney jams. “From our living rooms to yours, we take a break and come together to share in the joy of Disney and some of our favorite music at a time when we need it most,” Seacrest said at the top of the hour.

Following a quick vocal warm-up, courtesy of Kristen Chenoweth (click here to watch), the show began with Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert — plus an impeccably choreographed cameo from Julianne Hough — serving up “Be Our Guest,” the iconic show-stopper from Beauty and the Beast. Watch:

Other performances included…

* Josh Groban: “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” (Toy Story) — Click here to watch

* Little Big Town: “A Spoonful of Sugar” (Mary Poppins) — Click here to watch

* Auli’i Cravalho: “How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)

* Beyonce: “When You Wish Upon A Star” (Pinocchio)

* Amber Riley: “Let It Go” (Frozen) — I feel like this was Mercedes’ chance to shine after Rachel got to sing “Let It Go” on Glee. And shine she did.

* Darren Criss: “I Wanna Be Like You” (The Jungle Book)

* James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway company of Aladdin: “Friend Like Me”

* Ariana Grande: “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” (Hercules) — Props to Grande for playing her own back-up Muses. Her enduring appreciation for Hercules is among her most admirable qualities. Watch:

* Luke Evans, Josh Gad and Alan Menken: “Gaston” (Beauty and the Beast) — Click here to watch

* Donny Osmond: “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” (Mulan) — It hurts my heart that there are still people out there who don’t know that Osmond sang this iconic gender-role anthem. Hopefully this will put an end to that.

* Christina Aguilera: “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (The Lion King)

* Jordan Fisher: “Under the Sea” (The Little Mermaid)

* Tori Kelly: “Colors of the Wind” (Pocahontas)

* John Stamos (and family): “It’s a Small World”

* Thomas Rhett: “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” (Frozen)

* The “main event” was an enormous collection of Disney Channel (and Disney+ stars) from High School Musical, Descendants, Zombies, HSM: TM: TS, Raven’s Home and more. Naturally, they performed the empowering bop “We’re All in This Together.” Watch:

* And Demi Lovato and Michael Buble closed out the night with “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella. Watch:

More videos of tonight’s performances will be added when/if ABC makes them available. In the meantime, vote for your favorite number below, then drop a comment with your review of ABC’s sing-along event.