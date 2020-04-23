Yellowstone Season 3 Sets Father's Day Premiere Date — Watch New Teaser

Paramount Network has booked a return trip to the Dutton family ranch.

The cabler has revealed that Yellowstone Season 3 will premiere on a new night, Sunday, June 21 — aka Father’s Day. The announcement was accompanied by the above teaser, which finds Kevin Costner’s John Dutton declare that he’s not willing to break his promise to protect his home or his family.

Such a proclamation might have something to do with the arrival of Lost vet Josh Holloway. Here he plays Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana. (The network previously released a sneak peek of Morris making the acquaintance of Kelly Reilly’s Beth, which you can watch here.)

In addition to the 10 episodes set to roll out this summer, Yellowstone has already been picked up for Season 4. Also on tap at the network is a second series from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan titled Mayor of Kingstown. That drama is “set in a small Michigan town, where the only industry remaining are federal, state and private prisons,” according to the official logline. “The story follows the McClusky family, the power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians, in a city completely dependent on prisons and the prisoners they contain.” Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Paramount Network has also announced that a Yellowstone Season 1 marathon will air on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, at 1 pm, and will feature yet another sneak peek into the upcoming third season. (If you need a Season 2 refresher, you can find our finale recap here.)

Are you looking forward to Yellowstone‘s return? Press PLAY on the teaser trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions.