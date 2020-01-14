Yellowstone Season 3 Sneak Peek: Lost's Josh Holloway Makes a Lasting First Impression on Beth

RELATED STORIES Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

Ahead of Yellowstone’s Season 3 premiere this summer, Paramount Network released a first-look video of new series regular Josh Holloway’s Roarke Morris making the acquaintance of Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton Tuesday. And it might just be an understatement to say that it’s hilarious — not only classic Beth but an indication that she might have met her match. (Sorry, Rip.)

Finding the newcomer trespassing on the Duttons’ river — or what she thinks is trespassing on it — Beth uses colorful language to order him off of it and does her damnedest to insult him. As regular viewers know, her best can be downright lethal. But Roarke doesn’t take the bait. “It’s only an insult if I understand it,” he cracks.

In short, these two are a match made in heaven. Well, maybe hell. Either way, they’re dynamite together. In a promo that aired at the end of Season 2, Holloway described his character as “a hedge-fund baller, if you will.” Reilly went so far as to equate him to the villainous “Dan Jenkins times a million.” And, as the clip above seems to confirm, Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce, hinted that “it seems like [Roarke] is gonna hit on Beth, and I just don’t think that’s a great idea.”

In related news, Paramount Network has ordered a first season of Mayor of Kingstown, a drama from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. “Set in a small Michigan town where the only industry remaining are federal, state and private prisons, the story follows the McClusky family, the power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians, in a city completely dependent on prisons and the prisoners they contain,” reads the official description. “It is a stark and brutal look at the business of incarceration.”

To check out Holloway making a splash on Yellowstone, press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments. Was anyone not blinded by the sparks flying between Beth and Roarke?