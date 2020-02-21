TVLine Items: Yellowstone Renewed, Volcano Live! Hosts and More

Paramount Network continues to set up residence in Yellowstone: The network has renewed the drama, headlined by Kevin Costner, for Season 4, well ahead of its third season premiere this summer.

The series stars Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Lost vet Josh Holloway joins the action in Season 3 as Roarke Carter, a handsome, charming, shaggy-haired hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana. Watch a sneak peek of him making the acquaintance of Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton here.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Bachelor‘s Chris Harrison and ESPN anchor Sage Steele will host Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda, airing live Wednesday, March 4 at 8/7c on ABC.

* Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception) has joined CBS’ comedy pilot Jury Duty in the role of an alternate juror, per Deadline.

* Bebe Neuwirth (Madam Secretary) will recur in HBO Max’s upcoming Kaley Cuoco-starring series The Flight Attendant as a senior partner at the law firm where Zosia Mamet’s character works, per Deadline.

* Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home will tackle the dangers of vaping with a special episode titled “What About Your Friends,” airing Sunday, March 1 at 8 pm.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?