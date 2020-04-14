TV Ratings: Musical Bachelor Spinoff Starts on Low Note, Voice and 9-1-1 Rise

RELATED STORIES Was Grey's Planning to Kill Off a Major Character in Original Season 16 Finale?

Was Grey's Planning to Kill Off a Major Character in Original Season 16 Finale? The Baker and the Beauty: Grade It!

If ABC launches a musical spinoff of The Bachelor and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Bone Collector Lincoln Rhyme premiered to not quite 3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, down sharply from what American Idol did a year ago in the Monday leadoff spot (7.1 mil/1.2).

TVLine readers gave the musical spinoff an average grade of “C.”

Leading out of that, The Baker and the Beauty debuted to 2.7 mil and a 0.5 (TVLine reader grade “B+”), which is about on par with what The Fix averaged in the time slot last spring (with a proper lead-in).

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (9.8 mil/1.6, read recap) ticked up week-to-week and led Monday in both measures. Songland opened Season 2 (4.7 mil/0.9) up from its freshman average (4 mil/0.8).

FOX | 9-1-1 (7.4 mil/1.5, read post mortem) rose to its second-largest audience of the season an its best rating since Oct. 21. That TMZ/Tiger King thing retained 3.9 mil/1.1.

THE CW | Whose Line (963K/0.2) and Roswell NM (634K/0.1, read post mortem) were steady.

CBS | The Neighborhood (7.2 mil/1.0) and Bob Hearts Abishola (6.7 mil/0.8) were steady, All Rise (6 mil/0.6) dipped and Bull (7.3 mil/0.7) delivered its second-largest audience of the season.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.