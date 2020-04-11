The Masked Singer: Up-to-the-Minute Clues About Turtle, Banana & Co.

There are just seven competitors left in The Masked Singer‘s third season and in the coming weeks, as Prince foretold, we’ll watch them fall. But first, we’ve got to figure out who they are.

This past Wednesday’s episode of Fox’s musical reality show included the return of the Smackdown round, which pitted Kangaroo against Astronaut; Night Angel and Turtle easily sailed through to the next round. (Banana, Kitty, Frog and Rhino will battle it out next week.)

At the end of the hour, the marsupial’s pipes didn’t measure up to the moonman’s, and Kangaroo was selected to leave the competition. When she was unmasked, the ‘roo was revealed to be former Kardashian entourage member/Life of Kylie star Jordyn Woods. (Read a full recap here and see what Woods had to say about a very misleading clue here.)

Now, ahead of Episode 12, it’s time to turn our collective attention to the remaining seven contestants. Your ultimate goal: Guess who’s beneath those costumes before they’re gone from the show.

All season long, we’ll update the gallery at right (click here for direct access) with information gleaned from the current week’s show, and we’ll add our (and some of your) thoughts about who’s beneath the costumes. So go ahead and click through, then make sure to log your thoughts, theories and evolving guesses in the comments section!