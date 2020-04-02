Nicole Kidman to Star in, Exec-Produce Pretty Things Adaptation at Amazon

RELATED STORIES The Undoing Delayed: HBO Pushes Nicole Kidman Limited Series to Fall Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Undoing Delayed: HBO Pushes Nicole Kidman Limited Series to Fall Due to Coronavirus Pandemic The Kids in the Hall Revival Set at Amazon, With All Five Stars Returning

Janelle Brown’s novel Pretty Things hasn’t even been released yet, but its TV adaptation just snagged an Emmy winner.

Nicole Kidman has signed on to star in and executive-produce the potential series, which is in development at Amazon after the streamer won rights to the novel.

Set for release on April 21, Pretty Things follows two very different women — a grifter and an heiress, both described as brilliant and damaged — who try to survive “the greatest game of deceit and destruction they will ever play,” per the official description. Kidman will fill one of the two lead roles, but it’s not yet clear which character she will play.

Brown will also serve as an executive producer with Kidman, as will Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale), who is set to direct.

Pretty Things is one of several TV projects that Kidman has in the works. She’ll next be seen in the HBO drama The Undoing (which recently pushed its premiere date to the fall, due to the coronavirus pandemic), and she’ll star in Hulu’s series adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers, a novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. Kidman is also involved with Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom, though Netflix has also suspended production on that project due to coronavirus concerns.

Does Pretty Things pique your interest? Tell us in the comments below!