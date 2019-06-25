The Prom: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande and More Join the Cast of Ryan Murphy's Netflix Movie

RELATED STORIES Is Netflix Cancelling Shows Before People Have a Reasonable Amount of Time to Watch Them?

Big Little Lies aren’t the only thing bringing Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman together. The Oscar-winning actresses are among seven big names to join The Prom, Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation of the Broadway musical.

The Prom centers on four down-and-out theater actors who head to Indiana, where they help a teen whose prom was cancelled when she tried to bring her girlfriend as her date.

Per our sister site Deadline, the Netflix movie — which Murphy first announced in April — will star Streep as Dee Dee Allen, a two-time Tony winner who earns career-ending reviews for a flop musical about Eleanor Roosevelt.

Kidman, Black Monday‘s Andrew Rannells and The Late Late Show host James Corden will round out the central quartet of struggling thespians, playing the respective roles of Angie Dickinson, Trent Oliver and Barry Glickman.

Also joining the cast: Pop singer Ariana Grande as popular classmate Alyssa, the daughter of the head of the PTA; Crazy Rich Asians breakout Awkwafina as publicist Ms. Sheldon; and Key and Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key as Principal Hawkins, a love interest for Streep’s character. A nationwide search will be held for an actress to play Emma, the embattled teen at the center of the story.

Production on The Prom will reportedly begin in December for a Fall 2020 release. The musical, meanwhile, will close on Broadway on Sunday, Aug. 11.