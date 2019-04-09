Ryan Murphy to Turn Broadway Musical The Prom Into Netflix 'Movie Event'

Practice pinning your corsages and reserve your limousines: Ryan Murphy is bringing The Prom to Netflix.

The American Horror Story producer is turning the Broadway musical comedy into a “movie event” for the streaming giant, Murphy announced via his Instagram on Tuesday.

“The Prom is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway,” Murphy gushed in a caption. “It’s truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights. I feel a special connection to it because it’s set in Indiana, and that’s where I grew up, too.”

The musical, which just opened on Broadway in November, centers on four down-and-out theater actors who head to Indiana to help a teen whose school prom was cancelled when she tried to bring her girlfriend as her prom date. Producers Bill Damaschke and Dori Bernstein, director Casey Nicholaw, songwriter Matthew Sklar and book writers Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin will join Murphy for the Netflix production.

Murphy has a number of other Netflix projects in the works under his new development deal, including The Politician, starring Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ratched, a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest starring Sarah Paulson as the titular nurse.

