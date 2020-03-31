CNN's Chris Cuomo Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Will Broadcast From Home

RELATED STORIES Andy Cohen Is 'Feeling Better,' Set to Launch WWHL @ Home on Monday, Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

CNN journalist Chris Cuomo, who anchors the nightly series Cuomo Prime Time, announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo revealed in a tweet. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and [wife] Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

Cuomo also shared that he is currently isolated in his basement at home (“which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!”), and he will continue to anchor Cuomo Prime Time remotely for the time being.

“We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!” he said.

Cuomo is one of several TV personalities to recently test positive for the virus, including Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen (who recently resumed his show from home while recovering), The Young and the Restless actor Greg Rikaart and The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood.

He is also the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has appeared on Cuomo Prime Time often as the pandemic has worsened throughout the state.