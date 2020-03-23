Young and the Restless' Greg Rikaart Tests Positive for Coronavirus

RELATED STORIES Working From Home? Here Are the Best TV Shows to Have on in the Background

Young and Restless‘ Greg Rikaart has tested positive for coronavirus, the actor announced Monday on social media.

“I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink much, eats well and exercises regularly and this has been the hardest experience of my life,” he shared on Instagram. “Two+ weeks ago, everyone in my house had a bit of a cough and my son came home from school with a high fever. Everyone recovered, but I deteriorated. I isolated from my family and have been in solo quarantine since Saturday the 14th. I had a fever for 11 days, difficulty breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. I’m confident that I have finally turned the proverbial corner and am fever free today for the first time since this all started. I was told to stay isolated for another 72 hours before I acclimate back into my family.”

Rikaart, a Daytime Emmy Winner who has also appeared on Days of Our Lives, concluded his post by saying, “Nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys. Furthermore, I want to thank you all for the well wishes and I hope you heed the warnings. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay inside.”

As TVLine has previously reported, Young and the Restless has joined fellow daytime sudsers Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital is shutting down production as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.