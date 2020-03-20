The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES Books About TV: Here Are 16 Staff Picks -- Which Reads Do You Recommend?

Colton Underwood, who led Season 23 of ABC’s The Bachelor, revealed on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video posted to Instagram, the football player-turned-reality star shared that the virus has been “kicking [his] ass” since he became symptomatic earlier this week.

“I’m 28. I consider myself pretty healthy. I work out regularly. I eat healthy,” Underwood said. “I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs [now] without being out of breath, or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted.”

He added that he wasn’t sharing those details “to cause fear or panic,” but to dispel rumors that the virus only seriously affects older patients or that younger people are immune to it. He concluded by urging his followers to “stay home, do your part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another.”

Underwood became popular as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise after Kufrin eliminated him. Though he didn’t find love on Paradise, he later starred on The Bachelor and chose to pursue a relationship with Cassie Randolph (after memorably hopping a fence for her).

The list of TV stars who have contracted coronavirus continues to grow. Hawaii Five-0 alum Daniel Dae Kim and Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju recently revealed their diagnoses, and crew members on multiple TV shows — including the CBS drama FBI: Most Wanted — have also tested positive.

Watch Underwood’s full announcement below: